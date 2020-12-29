Gujarat: Advocate stabbed after complaining about improper disposal of leftover non-veg food

An injured Patel was rushed to a government hospital and he is now reported to be out of danger.

An advocate was stabbed in Surendranagar district’s Limdbi town on Monday after he complained to his neighbour about improper disposal of the leftover non-vegetarian food.

Sufiyan Ghanchi alias Bhano barged into the office of advocate Batuk Patel near the HDFC Bank in Limbdi town at 5 pm, threw chili powder in eyes of Patel, his uncle Nandlal Patel and his two associate advocates Jayesh Dave and Niraj Shah before stabbing Batuk Patel twice, police said.

An injured Patel was rushed to a government hospital and he is now reported to be out of danger.

Limbdi police sub-inspector (PSI) Mukheshdan Ishrani said that they detained Ganchi hours later and the procedure was underway to get his Covid-19 test done. The PSI added that if the accused tests negative for the infectious disease, he would be arrested formally.

“Patel and Ghanchi are neighbours but they had had a tiff going on since Ganchi opened a non-vegetarian food joint in their locality. Residents of the area have been complaining about Ghanchi disposing of non-vegetarian food residue like bones in drains. They also had a clash with Ganchi over this issue around two months ago. He was booked under IPC 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) etc after he attacked a few of them with pipe,” Ishrani told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The PSI said that the 57-year -old advocate had sustained a stab wound on the right side of his stomach and right hand. “He is undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Limbdi and his condition is reported to be out of danger. He is likely to be discharged today,” Ishrani further said.

In his complaint to Limbdi police, the advocate said that while he was preparing to leave his home in Kanbi Sheri in Limbdi town at around 4 pm on Monday, he noticed that Ganchi had come to his maternal grandmother Mariam Jara’s home. Patel said that Mariam is his neighbour. “I told Sufiyan he had opened a non-vegetarian food joint in partnership with his maternal uncle in Patel street which is a Hindu area. However, you are throwing residue in our locality. Therefore, I told, him not to come to Mariyamben’s home without business,” Patel said in his complaint.

Patel, further added that he had provided guidance to the residents after Sufiyan’s attack earlier. “Apparently spooked by this, as part of a conspiracy, Sufiyan attacked me with a knife and threatened that he would murder me if I did not reach a compromise,” the complaint read.

Based on Patel’s complaint, Limbdi police have booked Sufiyan under IPC Sections 323, 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

The PSI said that situation in Limbdi town was normal after the incident.