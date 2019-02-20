Gujarat: Advocate Megha Jani takes back judgeship consent

Over two months after Supreme Court collegium cleared her appointment as a judge of the Gujarat High Court, advocate Megha Jani on Tuesday withdrew her consent for unknown reasons.

Jani wrote a letter to the acting chief justice of Gujarat High Court as well as Chief Justice of India informing them about her decision of opting out. On December 4, 2018, the apex court collegium, which appoints judges of high courts, had passed a resolution recommending appointment of Jani and two more advocates – Bhargav Karia and Sangeeta Vishen – for the judgeship.

The apex court’s decision was based on a recommendation made by the collegium of the Gujarat High Court on December 1, 2016. The apex court considered the names in April 2018.