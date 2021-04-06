Gujarat adds beds as Covid cases breach 3,000-mark in a day

All the eight municipal corporations in Gujarat have been directed to start 500-bed Covid Care Centres. (Express File Photo)

THE GUJARAT government has directed all companies engaged in the manufacture of oxygen to divert 60 per cent of their produce for medical purposes and to make the Remdesivir injection easily available at it’s hospitals in Ahmedabad, as the demand for it grew within the state, which recorded a new high of 3,160 coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities on Monday.

A core committee for Covid-19, which met under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, also decided to that all agricultural produce market committees and Amul milk parlours will sell triple-layer masks at Re 1

henceforth.

All the eight municipal corporations in Gujarat have been directed to start 500-bed Covid Care Centres. Eight bureaucrats would also be appointed for managing each of these centres in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar.

District collectors and municipal commissioners have also been bestowed with the power to designate more Covid Care Centres as well as Covid Health Centres.

The state government has also decided that private nursing homes or facilities, without ICU or ventilator facilities, can operate as Covid Health Centres and Covid Care Centres in light of the surge in infection, but has put a price cap of Rs 1,500 per day.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), meanwhile, in consultation with the state government, decided that city residents will be exempt from producing a negative RT-PCR test certificate while returning by air, road and train.

However, to prove that they are residents of Ahmedabad city, passengers will have to furnish their Aadhaar card — the only acceptable form of identification.

On Monday, GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Sola, in Ahmedabad, said it was processing 800 to 1,000 Covid-19 swab samples a day, however, an official said there had been an increase in the number of samples recently owing to the travel requirements. Currently, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is testing anywhere between 1,600 and 1,700 swab samples a day.

The Ahmedabad civic corporation, meanwhile, acknowledged there has been a significant surge in the demand for the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. Henceforth, it said, private hospitals that have a memorandum of understanding with the civic body for treating Covid-19 patients, could purchase the injection from three hospitals — Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, AMC-run SVP Hospital and GMERS Sola — at the government-determined rates.

Ahmedabad city reported 773 new infections and six deaths due to Covid-19 on the day, even as nine more persons tested positive at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Twenty-eight persons, including students, have tested positive from the premier B-school since April 1.

With the surge, several micro-containment zones were added across the city, most of which were single residential societies at Thakkarbapanagar, Gota, Chandlodia, Bodakdev, Asarwa, Odhav, Ramol, and Chandkheda areas.

In Surendranagar district, as many as 38 students, two teachers and rector of the government-run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Nava village near Chotila town have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past two days, forcing the authorities to close the residential girls’ school from Monday.

“Two teachers, who were commuting from Rajkot, had Covid-19-like symptoms and later tested positive for the disease. As a precautionary measure, mass testing was conducted in the school and Rapid Antigen Tests of 38 students and their rector were found positive,” RB Angari, sub-divisional magistrate of Chotila said.

Surendranagar district collector K Rajesh said students were allowed to go home after the cases were detected on the campus. “A few community leaders urged us to keep the students quarantined in the hostel itself. However, that would have resulted in anxiety among parents and, therefore, we allowed students to return home. We offered to accommodate them at a Covid Care Centre, if they so wished,” the collector said.