Gujarat added to country’s GST income: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said that Gujarat has a big contribution to the country’s GST income of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for July in the times of Covid and added that the state also has recorded an increase in GST income by Rs 1,400 to1,500 crore.

Patel said that this significant increase in the income of the country is because of the easing of lockdown norms and opening of markets and other economic activities in the state.

The Deputy CM was speaking with media persons in Mehsana after attending Samvedana Diwas programme to mark five years of Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat.

Patel said that in June, the GST income of the country was Rs 92,000 crore, which has gone up to Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July, as per the figures declared by the Central government on Sunday.

He said that the significant increase in GST income is because the state has freed market activities of industries, businesses and traders while lifting curew and easing norms.