Gujarat: Acute Flaccid Paralysis cases reported in Godhra, 3 suspected deaths

Seven cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) — a clinical syndrome defined by the acute onset of weakness or paralysis with reduced muscle tone, especially in children — have been reported from Godhra since February 19, the health department of Gujarat’s Panchmahal district has informed the state government.

Three other suspected patients, including two children and a 23-year-old woman, have died, said officials.

The health department is also monitoring 12 suspected AFP cases, including the seven confirmed patients. Ten of them have been shifted to hospitals in Vadodara, said officials.

Of the seven confirmed cases, six are children aged between 3 and 12 and the other a 22-year-old man.

The report sent to the state health department states that all seven cases — four from the area of Bhuravav and one each from Dharapura, Lunawada Road, and SRP group in Godhra — have been tested for AFP as per the National Polio Surveillance Project (NPSP) guidelines.

WHO defines AFP syndrome as characterised by a "rapid onset of weakness of an individual's extremities.

Dr Minakshi Chauhan, chief district health officer (CDHO), Panchmahal district, told The Indian Express that stool samples of the suspected patients had been sent for testing. “We are awaiting results of the samples. At this point, we cannot confirm if the cause of AFP is Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS – a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system) but the symptoms appear to be so… We have begun surveillance work in the affected area of Godhra town where people are reporting muscle weakness and feeling of pins-and-needles, gastric issues and even paralysis of the lower body. It could have been caused by a bacterial or viral infection but we are yet to ascertain the exact cause.”

Chauhan said that the first case in the district came to light on February 19 (Saturday) and the district department swung into action on Monday (February 21) after more patients in the area reported symptoms, particularly children and youth.

Chauhan added that although the condition is not contagious, the district administration is working at ascertaining the cause of the spread.

Of the seven confirmed cases, a six-year-old from Godhra, who is currently admitted at the SSG hospital in Vadodara, is said to be stable. The district administration is now conducting a Covid-19 antibody test on children who have reported AFP symptoms to establish any link with coronavirus as the region had seen a surge during the third wave in January.

What is AFP?

World Health Organisation (WHO) defines AFP syndrome as characterised by a “rapid onset of weakness of an individual’s extremities, often including weakness of the muscles of respiration and swallowing, progressing to maximum severity within 1-10 days.”

The term ‘flaccid’ indicates the absence of spasticity or other signs of disordered central nervous system (CNS) motor tracts such as hyperlexia, clonus, or extensor plantar responses.