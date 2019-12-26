Gujarat activist Nachiketa Desai detained over fast, let off

Nachiketa Desai. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Nachiketa Desai. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

A day after Sabarmati Ashram denied permission to journalist-activist Nachiketa Desai to observe a 12-hour fast every day until December 31 on the ashram premises to protest against alleged police brutalities on protesters in many states against the new citizenship law, Ahmedabad police on Wednesday detained him for over three hours after he sat on a hunger strike outside the ashram.

Desai is son of Narayan Desai, the late Gandhian best known for ‘Gandhi Katha’, or recital of incidents from the Mahatma’s life to promote his message.

Desai, who had began a 12-hour fast at 8 am on Sabarmati Ashram premises, claimed that he was moved out by trustees of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT). “They moved me out, so I continued my fast on the footpath outside. Soon, the police took me away saying I don’t have permission to observe a fast.”

Sudarshan Iyengar, a trustee member of SAPMT, said, “There was no permission sought (for a fast). On Tuesday, he (Desai) told us that he is informing us he will conduct the fast. Today, when he came to the ashram to observe his fast, we repeatedly tried to persuade him that this can’t be allowed, and he may do so outside. He was taken outside, where we laid down a mat for him as well so that he can continue observing his fast there.”

Desai was detained from outside the ashram and taken to Ranip police station.

Inspector J B Khambhla said, “He was taken into detention under Section 68 of Gujarat Police Act since he had not taken any police permission to sit on a fast.”

Ashram director Atul Pandya said, “He (Desai) had come to seek permission to observe a fast on the ashram premises, which is not permitted as per tradition of the ashram. In fact, this is a museum which sees 3,000 visitors a day, and allowing something like that would not be proper.”

