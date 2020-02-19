Gujarat: Action plan to save vultures, launch of rescue centre soon

Dasgupta announced that as part of the Vulture Action Plan, the government will also start India’s first vulture rescue centre soon. (Photo: Gujarat State forest department) Dasgupta announced that as part of the Vulture Action Plan, the government will also start India’s first vulture rescue centre soon. (Photo: Gujarat State forest department)

India will soon have an action plan for the conservation of vultures that will include first all-India enumeration of the vulture population and launch of India’s first Vulture Rescue Centre.

Inspector General of Forests, Soumik Dasgupta, said this while speaking on ‘Vulture, an endangered species’ at a panel discussion on ‘Veterinary Drugs and the CMS Vulture MsAP: A Call for Wider Action’ during the ongoing United Nations 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP13) here. At present, India does not have any baseline study on the number of vultures in the country.

Dagupta said that India is very sincere in bringing back vulture population in the country while adding that the action plan for conservation of vulture is likely to be released in near future.

He added, “For any kind of wildlife species, one of the important part of management is enumeration. That will be the integral part of the new action plan (for vultures). Unfortunately, we do not have a solid figure, a baseline (at present). May be some of the states are doing it. But now just like major species tiger and elephant, we are devising a plan with the help of experts; enumeration of vultures in the country.”

Giving details on the upcoming vulture action plan, the senior national forest officer said, “Government is contemplating the Vulture Action Plan more Indian in nature. Because we feel what we have done is concentrated in a particular area, the northern and eastern parts of the country. We have already embarked on drafting a policy of taking the vulture conservation to the entire country. We are thinking of introducing more vulture conservation breeding centres in the country. We are also thinking of bringing vulture safe zones. At present, if I am not wrong, the number is 18. And we are thinking of having eight more in the future.”

Dasgupta announced that as part of the Vulture Action Plan, the government will also start India’s first vulture rescue centre soon. He added that all the states of the country were on board while drafting the plan.

