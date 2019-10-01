2 more accused in Gulberg massacre case granted bail

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted regular bail to two convicts — Raju alias Mamo Kaniyo alias Ramavtar Tiwari and Dinesh Prabhudas Sharma — of the 2002 Gulberg massacre on grounds of parity, while five others of the total 11 sentenced to life imprisonment, were released on bail earlier. Total of 24 people were convicted by the sessions court in June 2016.

Advertising

The division bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi took note of the fact that the main perpetrator as was observed by the sessions court, Narayan Sitaram Tank alias Naran Chenalwalo alias Naran Kodhiyo, was granted bail by a different division bench headed by Justice Harsha Devani in July. Given the sessions court’s observation that Narayan was involved in seven killings in the massacre, and was yet granted regular bail by the HC, Justice Trivedi said, “The present accused (Raju and Dinesh) are at a better footing than those already released.”

The court also noted that Narayan was released on bail after spending eight years and nine months in jail. In the case of the applicant-accused Raju and Dinesh, they had spent more than nine years in jail. The court imposed a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and ordered that the two accused cannot move out of the state without the court’s permission.

The plea for the two accused persons were strongly opposed by Special Investigation Team(SIT) advocate RC Kodekar and lawyer of the victims, Saira Sandhi and Rupa Moody, advocate Suhel Tirmizi. The SIT submitted that a suggestion was made to the state to challenge Narayan’s suspension of sentence at the apex court. Tirmizi too submitted, “Parity doesn’t apply wherein some of the accused convicts were granted bail after spending 15 years (such as Kailash Dhobi) in jail. This would be nothing but nullifying the SIT (findings).”

The 24 accused persons were convicted by an Ahmedabad court in June 2016, following which they moved the High Court in August 2016, appealing against the trial court’s conviction. Following the convicts’ appeal at the HC, victims of the 2002 Gulberg massacre – Saira Sandhi and Rupa Mody – filed two petitions at the HC.