Gujarat: Accused flees hospital during Covid treatment

A 21-year-old accused in a fraud case, who was detained by police and later turned out to be Covid-19 positive, fled the Covid-19 hospital during treatment in Bharuch on Tuesday. As per police, the accused, a resident of Ankleshwar in Bharuch, was admitted to Bharuch General Hospital since July 20 after his Covid-19 report turned out to be positive.

He and his accomplice Akash Pawar were detained by the police on July 18 in a case of fraud (IPC Section 420). According to police, the accused managed to give slip to police on Tuesday from the hospital.

“The Covid-19 report of one accused was negative, while the report of the other turned out to be positive and he was admitted in Bharuch General Hospital’s Covid isolation ward. On July 27, the hospital conducted another test and by night, we were told that his second Covid-19 report turned out to be negative. A team was then sent to take the accused back in judicial custody at the General Hospital. However the accused was not found in the isolation ward. A search was also conducted in and around the hospital but the accused was not found,” read an FIR filed against him.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 224 for resisting lawful apprehension.

