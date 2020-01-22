Gujarat: Accused confess to ‘killing man after kidnapping him’

According to the police, Nayak’s daughter approached the police alleging that two men had kidnapped Nayak on their bike on January 13. (Representational Image) According to the police, Nayak’s daughter approached the police alleging that two men had kidnapped Nayak on their bike on January 13. (Representational Image)

Seven days after a 38-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by two men — including his wife’s lover — the accused confessed to having killed him and throwing his body into a canal near Goghamba. Three accused were arrested on Monday.

The victim Bakabhai Nayak (38) had gone missing on January 13, from his home in Paroli village in Goghamba taluka of Panchmahals district. The family had launched a manhunt to look for him and approached the police with a kidnapping complaint on Sunday, January 19.

According to the police, Nayak’s daughter approached the police alleging that two men had kidnapped Nayak on their bike on January 13. “The family were themselves looking for Nayak. Only after they received information that he was kidnapped, they approached the police. Since the wife was involved too, she could have misled the family’s search,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panchmahals, SD Rathod.

On further investigation, the police identified the two bike-borne kidnappers and arrested them. The accused, Samantsinh Baria and Ashokbhai Baria, confessed that they had killed Nayak and dumped his body into a canal, two days after kidnapping him.

One of the accused, Samantsinh also confessed that he had a relationship with Nayak’s wife, Sumitra, for the past three years. He added that she was aware of the murder and had asked them to dispose the body in the canal. Following the confession, Nayak’s body was recovered from the canal.

The three accused were booked under IPC sections 302 (Murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 120 B (Party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) and under relevant sections of the The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

