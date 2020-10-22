Gujarat: ACB books GIDC engineer over disproportionate assets of Rs 1 cr

The ACB officials have booked the officer under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a superintendent engineer with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Rajkot after disproportionate assets worth Rs 1 crore were found against him.

According to the officials of Gujarat ACB, Hitendra Parmar, the then executive engineer in GIDC Rajkot (Grade 1) was facing investigation into allegations of “misusing position to source money through illegal and unethical means”.

“A primary investigation was launched against Parmar, who was the then executive engineer in GIDC, at the behest of a complaint sent by the Gujarat government’s Industries and Mines department. The documentation belonging to Parmar and his family were then seized and probed by the ACB. Using the help of financial experts, we were able to draw a data visualisation in graphical representation of money transaction and assets acquisition to prove nexus theory of the accused. The probe indicated that the proportionate income of the accused amounted to Rs 3.59 crore while the total expenditure or cash was found at Rs 4.59 crore, which shows that the accused has disproportionate income worth Rs 1 crore,” read a statement from the ACB.

The ACB officials have booked the officer under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

