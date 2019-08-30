Gujarat: ACB arrests circle officer for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday night arrested a circle officer of deputy mamlatdaar rank in Kheda district for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for making final entries in the revenue records related to a land purchase.

Bhanuprasad Vaishnav (53) and his broker Liyakat Pathan, an advocate from Anand, were caught red-handed by the ACB late on Wednesday while accepting the bribe at the complainant’s office on Kheda-Mehmadabad road. According to ACB officials, the complainant purchased a farm land in Piglaj village of Kheda on June 10 and approached the mamlatdaar office for an initial entry the same day. He again approached the mamlatdaar office 45 days later for the final entry of the land he purchased in his name in the land revenue records.

“When he wanted to proceed further with the final entry of the land, Vasihnav demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to complete the procedure and also expedite the process for him. He agreed to receive Rs 5 lakh as first installment on Wednesday late evening and the remaining amount on Friday after the complainant gave thumb impressions on relevant papers,” said MF Choudhary, sub-inspector, ACB, Kheda. The complainant then approached the ACB and the officials laid a trap to nab the circle officer. They also recovered Rs 5 lakh that was paid as first installment.