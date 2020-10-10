Gujarat: Abhay Bhardwaj airlifted to hospital in Chennai

Rajya Sabha member Abhay Bhardwaj. (Source: Twitter/@BharadwajAbhay)

After undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 hospital in Rajkot for around 40 days, Rajya Sabha member Abhay Bhardwaj was airlifted to Chennai via an air-ambulance on Friday for further treatment.

“We are shifting Abhaybhai to the MGM Hospital in Chennai. His condition is stable and good but for further treatment of his lungs after keeping him on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), we are shifting him to MGM Hospital where he would be under care of super specialist Dr Bala (Dr KR Balakrishnan),” Bhardwaj’s younger brother Nitin Bhardwaj told media at the Rajkot airport before the air ambulance took off on Friday afternoon with the 66-year-old MP on board.

Nitin said his brother had recovered from the Covid-19 infection but he was still recovering from effects the viral infection had left on his lungs. “Thanks to ECMO, his all vital organs, including heart, lever and kidney, are functioning normally but lungs have fibrosis and therefore his oxygen saturation level is low,” Nitin, who is also a BJP leader, said.

Bhardwaj had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 31 and was admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 hospital on the campus of the state government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot. After his oxygen level dipped, he was put on ventilator on September 15. Two days later, he was put on ECMO therapy under the guidance of Dr Samir Gami, a leading chest physician of Surat. A team of senior doctors of Ahmedabad and top doctors of the PDU Hospital were monitoring his health.

Dr Balakrishnan is the chairman of Institute of Heart and Lungs Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGM) in Chennai.

