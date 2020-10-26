Gujarat: 919 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in state, nine die

Among the fresh cases, Surat reported the highest 227 cases. So far, Surat has recorded 35,599 cases and 830 deaths. (Representational)

WITH 919 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the state tally has reached 1,67,454. Nine deaths were reported — three from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Patan and Vadodara — taking the toll to 3,714.

Among the fresh cases, Surat reported the highest 227 cases. So far, Surat has recorded 35,599 cases and 830 deaths.

Ahmedabad recorded 174 fresh cases and three deaths — two from municipal corporation limits and one from the non municipal areas of the district. The total cases in the district have reached 40,555. Vadodara recorded 115 fresh cases — 72 from urban and 43 from rural areas.

