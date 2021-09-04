Gujarat: 9 held for trying to cheat teacher using ‘black turmeric’

Nine persons, including a 74-year-old man, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to cheat a retired teacher by promising “good fortune” through the “mystical black turmeric” (curcuma caesia).

According to police, the gang was involved in cheating several persons by promoting superstitious beliefs around “black turmeric” and demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant only to be able to see the turmeric.

Sub-Inspector RA Mahida of Savli police station said, “The belief is that turmeric opens up a fortune. There is also this myth that if the black turmeric is kept under lock and key it can automatically open up the locks and light up camphor… The complainant had already paid the main conspirator Rs 5.7 lakh in Udaipur earlier this year for a similar product. However, this time, the complainant approached the police and did not pay them.”

The police said that the complainant was looking for ways to “increase his fortune” and was attracted by the promises made by the gang for earning quick money. Among the other items the gang promised the complainant were X-ray scanner goggles that would allow him to see people unclothed, a peacock feather with radioactive energy, rice puller, and lebbo coins.

Sub-Inspector RA Mahida of Savli police station said, “The gang has been active for many years but this is the first time that someone has filed a complaint against them. They have said they have been involved in selling black turmeric to many people. When we checked their mobile phones, we found more than a thousand videos of various such products promising good fortune.”

The nine accused have been identified as Mahisagar residents Sanjay Pandit (27) who sourced the black turmeric from a man named Shakeel, Pandit’s driver Sunil Prajapati (29), Pandit’s friend Girish Prajapati (33), Salim Saiyed (37) who earlier cheated the complainant, Vadodara resident and a local shop owner Kala Parmar (51), Pravin Solanki (30), Vitthal Patel (74), Panchmahals residents Soyab Abdul Bidani (43) and Israr Pathan (42). Of these, Solanki is said to be the main conspirator, while Patel was the main mediator in the deals.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420), and criminal conspiracy [120(B)].