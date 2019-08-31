Gujarat: 9 booked for attacking Congress MLA, his advocate and driver

Nine people have been booked for rioting and attacking Congress MLA from Thasra, Kanti Parmar, his advocate and his driver, outside the Nadiad sessions court on Friday afternoon.

The accused named in the FIR are Bhanu Bharwad, Navgan Bharwad, Nagjibhai Bharwad, Barabhai Bharwad, Vinubhai Bharwad, Lalabhai Bharwad, Mohandas Maharaj and Prakash Punjabi — all residents of Nadiad.

According to Kheda police, Parmar alleged that he was attacked by one of the accused Mohandas Maharaj and his aides over an ongoing land dispute. “The MLA and one temple trust in Dakor headed by Mohandas Maharaj have a long-pending land dispute. The case was ongoing in the Dakor court and was transferred to the Nadiad court recently. Today (Friday) was the first hearing of the case in the Nadiad court and the attack happened after the hearing. MLA Kanti Parmar alleged that Mohandas and his aides have carried out the attack over the dispute and based on his complaint we have booked nine people so far,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kheda district, Gurpreet Singh Shyan.

The nine accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (punishment – whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). However, no arrests have been made.

In an eight-second video of the incident that went viral, three men armed with sticks are seen stopping the MLA’s car on the road and vandalising it, breaking its window before attacking the occupants in the car with the sticks. In his complaint, Parmar has alleged that he was attacked by the group of men with sharp edged weapons as well on his hand and his driver and advocate were attacked too. “All the three injured are undergoing treatment and are in a stable condition now. We have identified the people in the video who are named in the FIR as well. The accused are on the run but we will arrest them soon,” DySP added.