Gujarat: 9 arrested for ‘assault, extortion bid’ on officials of wind park

The Gujarat Police has arrested nine people for allegedly assaulting, confining and threatening staff and officials of the Suzlon Gujarat Wind Park Limited (SGWPL), and demanding Rs 10 lakh from them to continue work on the sub-station being developed by the company in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch on August 16.

One person was arrested the same day as the incident, while eight residents of Bhadra Mota village in Lakhpat taluka were arrested late on Tuesday. Dayapar police registered a case for extortion, assault and illegal confinement on the basis of a complaint filed by SGWPL assistant general manager Amish Parik.

According to police, on August 16, a group of men assembled outside the gate of Ashapur Farmhouse in Matana Madh village, where executives and employees of SGWPL have put up, and prevented employees from going out for work. When the Parikh went to the gate to inquire, the mob started hurling abuses.

“They told us that if our company wanted to work here and if we wanted to live here, we have to pay them Rs 10 lakh,” Parikh is quoted to have stated in the FIR.

SGWPL is a group company of renewable energy major Suzlon Group, which has installed hundreds of windmills in Kutch district, mainly in Abdasa, Lakhpat and Nakhtrana talukas.

A Suzlon executive said that the company resumed work on the sub-station with the help of police.