Gujarat: 8 injured in violence over jumping vaccine queue

At least eight people were injured as violence reupted outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bharana village of Devbhumi Dwarka district following a dispute over taking turns to get vaccine doses on Thursday. Police said two separate cases of assault and rioting have been registered in connection with the violence and 11 people have been arrested.

Police said the violence started around 1 pm after Yashpalsinh Jadeja and Majid Bhaya, both residents of Bharana village, entered into an argument over the order of entering the vaccination centre set up in a government school in the village.

“There was an argument over alleged queue jumping and it turned violent, injuring a few people. However, a few home guards who had been posted at the vaccination centre for queue management informed the police. Our teams reached the spot immediately and dispersed the mob,” Sunil Joshi, SP Devbhumi Dwarka district, told The Indian Express on Friday.

Those injured were identified as Ashpalsinh Jadeja (27), his father Jorubha, mother Rasikba, elder brother Dharmendrasinh and his cousin brother Ranjitsinh. Three persons from the rival groups were also injured. They were identified as Majid Bhaya (24) and his uncles Salemamad and Talab. Police said that Rasikba, Dharmendrasinh, Ranjitsinh and Salemamad suffered head injuries while others suffered injuries in other parts of bodies.

“We have held meetings with community leaders who have assured that there will be no further escalation. The local police station has made some police deployment in the village,” the SP said, adding, “Two FIRs have been registered and 11 persons arrested.”