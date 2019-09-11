Gujarat: 7 home guards held for gambling

Toggle Menu
The guards were a part of the additional force called in for Muharram and Ganesh Visarjan arrangements from Gir Somnath.

The police has recovered items worth Rs 33,440 from their possession, including Rs 9,090 in cash. (Representational Image)

SEVEN HOME guards, who had arrived from Gir Somnath for Muharram and Ganesh Visarjan here in the city, were arrested by the Manjalpur police for gambling on Monday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, F division, S B Kumpavat had caught them gambling at their night shelter close to the Manjapur police station. They were a part of the additional force called in for Muharram and Ganesh Visarjan arrangements from Gir Somnath.

The police has recovered items worth Rs 33,440 from their possession, including Rs 9,090 in cash. The accused, identified as Hiren Parmar, Naresh Gadia, Hitesh gadia, Ramesh vasan, Sanjay Vachlu, Jesa Gadia and Vijaygiri Goswami, have been booked under the Public Gambling Act (1867).

 

