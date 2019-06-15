Gujarat: 7 choke to death after gas leakage in septic tank

Seven people including three hotel staff choked to death Saturday after entering a septic tank outside Darshan hotel in Dabhoi, Gujarat. The three hotel staff were identified as Ajay Vasava (24), Vijay Chauhan (22) and Sahdev Vasava (22) while the remaining four, who were cleaners, hailed from Thuvavi in Dabhoi.

Dabhoi police and fire officers were rushed to the spot to recover their bodies from the tank.

The police booked the owner of the hotel, Abbas Bhoraniya under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, he yet to be arrested.

“Four cleaners were given the task of cleaning the tank, we presume that one of them entered the tank and suffocated due to some kind of gas leakage. When he did not come out, others jumped in to check on him and faced a similar fate. Three of them were hotel staff members themselves. We are investigating what was the exact gas they inhaled and what exactly happened,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabhoi division, Kalpesh Solanki.

The police are awaiting a preliminary autopsy report of the deceased.