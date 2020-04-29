Gujarat: 65-year-old Navsari man volunteers for clinical trial to fight coronavirus

“Every day I see news of several deaths and steps taken to prevent the spread of the infection. The world leaders are working hard…,” he said. (Representational) “Every day I see news of several deaths and steps taken to prevent the spread of the infection. The world leaders are working hard…,” he said. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man from Navsari has submitted an application to the district health officer expressing his wish to volunteer for clinical trials to fight coronavirus.

In his application to the district health officer, Kishorbhai Naik, a retired employee of Mafatlal mill in Navsari, said that the entire world is affected by COVID-19, for which a vaccine is yet to be made available. “Every day I see news of several deaths and steps taken to prevent the spread of the infection. The world leaders are working hard…,” he said.

“I am free of all responsibilities as both my children are settled… I have left some money for my wife and she gets pension also. Seeing the spread of coronavirus in India, I have decided to volunteer for clinical trials to fight coronavirus. I want the research to find results soon and save people’s lives,” he told The Indian Express.

Naik is staying in Amri village with his wife Rita Naik, a retired school teacher, and the family of his son, Prateek Naik. Naik’s daughter Khushbu is married and staying in another village.

“I have taken permission from my wife, children and my brothers and they all are happy with my decision. If I can be of any use in medical research to fight coronavirus, I would be happy and satisfied,” Naik added.

Navsari District Health Officer Dr DH Bhavsar said, “We have received the application from Kishorbhai Naik and we appreciate his willingness to volunteer for clinical trials to aid medical research to fight COVID-19.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.