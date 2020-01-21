Gujarat: 65 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln in Anand district

A person named Salaluddin had allegedly brought the “bonded laborers” from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational) A person named Salaluddin had allegedly brought the “bonded laborers” from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

Acting on a tip-off received at the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour (NCCEBL) nearly 10 days ago, 65 bonded laborers, including 16 children, were rescued from Anklav taluka in Anand district on Monday.

A team comprising sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), advocates Pratik Rupala and Arun Kafi, activists and sub-inspector from Anklav police station rescued 25 women, 16 children and 24 men from a brick kiln.

“We will be housing them at Vidyanagar shelter home tonight after which the children will be produced before a child welfare committee,” Rupala said.

A person named Salaluddin had allegedly brought the “bonded laborers” from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh.

“They stayed here for four months. There are nine families here and while nearly everyone from each of these families was working, only one person was paid for basic rations,” said Rupala.

“The kiln owner Akram was away but his assistant was present when we rescued them in the afternoon and has been called by the police for further investigation. An FIR shall be registered once a report is filed based on the investigation by the CWC, SDM, and DM,” added Rupala.

