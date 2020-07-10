Gujarat: 600 teachers to be appointed in govt-run medical colleges

Earlier, the government was appointing medical teachers on various vacant posts on ad-hoc basis till the time of regular appointments. (Representational) Earlier, the government was appointing medical teachers on various vacant posts on ad-hoc basis till the time of regular appointments. (Representational)

To meet with the dearth of medical teachers in government medical colleges and aligned hospitals in Gujarat, the health department has started the procedure to fill up around 600 vacant posts in six government medical colleges on contract basis. Interviews for around 600 vacancies are currently going on in the state and the appointments are expected to be done by July 18, said officials of the health department.

However, subsequently the state government decided to make the appointments on the basis of 11-month contract in government medical colleges. A resolution to this effect was also issued on March 31, 2020. Additional Secretary (Medical Education) V G Vanzara said that there is a dearth of medical teachers in the government run medical colleges and therefore the government has chosen to appoint medical teachers on contract basis.

“There is a dearth of medical teachers in government medical colleges. Generally, such appointments are done through Gujarat Public Service Commission. But, it takes a long time to make appointments through such a procedure. And so, as a stop-gap arrangement, the state government has decided to appoint medical college teachers on contract basis. Such a system is being adopted by a number of states in the country,” Vanzara said.

“The aim is to provide quality medical teachers to the medical students and best medical services to patients in the government- run medical colleges and aligned hospitals. With availability of medical teachers (through contract system), it will also help the state government in increasing post graduate seats in government medical colleges,” added Vanzara, who is also a senior member of the committee that interviews candidates who have applied for various posts in six government medical colleges.

“Total strength of medical teachers in six government medical colleges is around 2,150. Out of them, process has been initiated to fill up 600 vacant posts on contract basis…,” Vanzara added.

As per the government resolution, the professors can have maximum fixed monthly salary of Rs 1.84 lakh. Similarly, the maximum fixed monthly salary of associate professors, assistant professors and tutors will be Rs 1,67,500, Rs 89,400, and Rs 69,300 respectively. There are total six government medical colleges in Gujarat apart from two government dental colleges.

