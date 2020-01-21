Gujarat: 6 persons killed in 2 accidents in Bharuch, Dahod

According to Bharuch police, 35 passengers were travelling in a luxury bus of Ravi Raj Travels from Surat to Bhavnagar on Sunday night. (Representational Image) According to Bharuch police, 35 passengers were travelling in a luxury bus of Ravi Raj Travels from Surat to Bhavnagar on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

Six people, including three of a family, were killed in two separate accidents in Bharuch and Dahod districts, police said.

Three people, including a woman, were killed and 31 others injured when a truck hit their luxury bus on National Highway 48 in Bharuch district late night on Sunday, police said. The condition of seven injured is said to be serious.

According to Bharuch police, 35 passengers were travelling in a luxury bus of Ravi Raj Travels from Surat to Bhavnagar on Sunday night. When the bus was passing Luvara village near Bharuch, the driver of a tanker, which was also going on the same direction, took a sudden U-turn without noticing the bus approaching from behind.

The bus collided with the tanker that overturned. Three passengers of the bus died on the spot, while 35 passengers, including the bus driver and conductor, were injured. The driver and cleaner of the tanker escaped from the spot.

Traffic on NH-48 was affected due to the accident for couple of hours. Nabipur police reached the spot and led the rescue operation with the help of local residents. The injured were shifted to hospitals and the tanker was removed from the road with a crane.

The deceased are Jashiben Chawda (42), Manish Joshi (40) and Prakash Gorasiya (31). Nabipur police have registered offence.

The driver of the tanker who managed to flee from the spot has been booked under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). He has also been booked under sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Palej police station inspector DP Razia said, “We have launched a hunt for the accused tanker driver who escaped from the spot. The luxury bus driver and conductor are seriously injured and their condition is critical. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the families after postmortem. Out of 30 injured, some of them were discharged after primary treatment but a few who are severely injured are still under treatment.”

In the other incident, three of a family were killed and one person sustained injuries when a bike and a truck collided near Singedi village of Devgadhbaria taluka of Dahod. The incident took place late on Sunday night, when the victims were travelling to their village on a motorcycle.

According to the police, the truck driver was trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the bike from the front.

The deceased have been identified as Ramsu Muniya (30), his wife Puna Muniya (24) and son Selu Muniya (5). A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, a police official said.

