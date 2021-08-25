Gujarat: 6 income tax officers, 5 cops injured as mini bus rams tree in Surendranagar

Six officers of the Income Tax Department (I-T) and five women constables of Ahmedabad city police were injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling from Ahmedabad skidded off the road and rammed a tree at Somasar village in Surendranagar district early on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at around 4.30 am near Somasar village of Surendranagar’s Muli taluka on State Highway 17, which connects Surendranagar town with Rajkot, on Tuesday when the team was heading to Rajkot for conducting raids.

“A team of I-T and police were travelling in a private bus that rolled off the road. Eleven persons have been injured. Two men and two women sustained fractures and have been hospitalised. However, there are no casualties,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Surendranagar, Mahendra Bagaria, told The Indian Express.

The injured were identified as Rajkumar Gupta, Amit Gupta, Ojas Parikh, Rohit Thakkar, Uma Shankar Prasad and Prakash Thakkar — all income tax inspectors. The injured constables are Sejal Dodiya, Shraddha Nagabhai,Komal Dhanjibhai Kajalben Valabhai and Asmita Karshanbhai. The women constables were part of the armed Lok Rakshak Dal personnel posted at the headquarters of Ahmedabad city police.

Eyewitnesses told The Indian Express that two officers of the IT department and one woman constable sustained fractures while others sustained minor injuries. “The injured were rushed to a hospital in Surendranagar town from where they were referred to Shalby Hospital in Ahmedabad,” said SS Varu, police sub-inspector of Muli. “Based on information provided by Rajendra Thakkar, income tax inspector of Surendranagar, we have registered a non-cognisable offence as of now,” he said adding bus driver Dashrath also sustained minor injuries.

The public relations officer (PRO) for the Gujarat region of Income Tax department confirmed the accident and injuries to officers but refused to divulge further information.

Meanwhile, other teams of the I-T department launched simultaneous raids on the premises of RK Group, a leading realty group of Rajkot, and its business associates, Tuesday morning.