Gujarat: 50 villages in Dahod on alert after rain forecast

With more than 4 inches of rainfall in Dahod district on Friday morning within two hours and heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in the next 24 hours between 6 pm on Friday to 6 pm Saturday, 50 villages in the district have been put on alert.

“Nodal officers at taluka level and even panchayat members have been coordinated with for the supply of food, water, electricity and (to take) safety measures,” Dahod Collector Vijay Kharadi said.

Till 4 pm in the evening, Dahod received 474 mm rainfall. The water level in the Hadaf dam, whose danger mark is 168.32 metres, has reached 166.15 m.

Thirty members of the National Disaster Response Force have been stationed in the district and additional NDRF teams from Vadodara have been placed on standby. Along with the police department, the district administration has barricaded all the causeways that have been inundated due to the heavy rains, to avoid any accidents.

“Our teams have also been put on alert for the night,” Kharadi added. “We have taken all precautionary measures. We have also readied the shelters with food and water stock if need be. People are advised not to venture out until and unless utmost needed.”

Railway tracks at Dahod railway station have also been inundated with water. However, rail traffic remained unaffected, railway officials said.