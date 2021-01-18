Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

The incident took place in a lake at Soldhara Eco Point, a tourist spot in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, the official said.

Three children and two adults have drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in Gujarat’s Navsari district when a large number of tourists tried to get on to the vessel while some others were disembarking, police said on Monday.

Nearly 15 others were injured in the melee caused by tourists getting in and out of the boat in a rush on Sunday evening, an official from Chikhli police station said.

The incident took place in a lake at Soldhara Eco Point, a tourist spot in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, he said.

“Due to the rush of tourists, the boat capsized when people tried to get on to it at the same time when others were disembarking,” he said.

Later, fire department personnel launched a rescue operation and fished out five bodies till late night, he said.

The deceased included a 30-year-old woman, her two children aged 1.5 and 10 years, another six-year-old child and a 28-year-old man, he said.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

A probe into the incident was underway, he added.