Gujarat: 5 BJP, Cong candidates in fray for four RS seats

Three candidates from the BJP and two from the Congress were caught in the fray after the last day of withdrawal of nominations, for elections to four Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in Gujarat, saw only three dummy candidates from the BJP pulling back their candidatures on Wednesday.

The BJP candidates who pulled back their nominations are Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana, Shah Amitbhai Popatlal and Kiritsinh Jitubhai Rana. Following their withdrawals, Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin from the BJP and Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki from the Congress are expected to battle for the RS seats on March 26, stated officials from the Election Commission in Ahmedabad.

The Congress did not pull back either of its two nominated candidates, despite five of its MLAs submitting their resignations in the last one week. The party’s strength after the resignations are down to just 68 in a 182-seat strong Assembly.

The BJP has 103 MLAs, followed by two from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), one from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one independent. Two seats are currently vacant in the Assembly.

Notably, despite an ongoing budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, the Opposition Congress has taken all of its MLAs to Jaipur in Rajasthan ahead of the RS polls.

