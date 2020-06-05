Gujarat: 494 cases in one day, state tally at 18,631

Surat reported 81 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,875, while 53 others were discharged. (Representational Photo) Surat reported 81 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,875, while 53 others were discharged. (Representational Photo)

Reporting a little less than 500 cases on a single day, Gujarat total crossed 18,600, while another 455 were discharged taking the cumulative discharge in the state to more than 12,600 on Thursday.

Ahmedabad reported 291 new cases, of which 22 were from Bavla taluka. A 63-year-old man from Viramgam died on Thursday, the same day that he tested positive. Ahmedabad also reported 27 more deaths from its AMC jurisdiction.

Among those who died included Rajubhai Shah who was posted at the Opposition party office in the Gujarat state assembly in Gandhinagar. Congress leader Nishit Vyas said in a statement, “He was working at CM office previously and was currently working at the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Opposition Party office.”

Surat reported 81 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,875, while 53 others were discharged.

Botad reported its second death in a 56-year-old woman who was being treated in Bhavnagar. Another 70-year-old man from Gadhada tested positive after he returned from Mumbai a few days ago. Botad till date has reported 60 cases. Valsad too reported its second death, while Kutch saw another succumb to the infection for the second consecutive day while one person tested positive.

Vadodara neared 1,200 with 39 new cases. Chhote Udepur reported its 34th case in a 66-year-old woman from Sankheda who frequently travelled to Vadodara. Anand tally went up to 106 with four new cases, while Dahod reported five new cases, taking the total here to 46.

Gandhinagar reported 21 more cases, taking the total to 360. The four districts that have reported the highest cases till date – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Gandhinagar – combined make up 90 per cent of the state’s total cases, while the deaths in the four districts make up more than 92 per cent of the state’s total fatalities in Covid-19 confirmed cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd