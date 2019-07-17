Gujarat: 49 complaints received against schools in 2018-19

In 2018-19, the state government received 49 complaints against schools in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts that were violating the order of Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) and charging higher fees, the state legislative assembly was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question by Congress MLA C J Chavda, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma tabled a list of schools from the two districts against whom complaints were lodged. The schools in Gandhinagar against whom complaints were lodged are Mount Carmel, Hillwoods, Poddar International School, Delhi Public School and Kameshwar International school. Those in Ahmedabad (rural) are New Tulip International School, Global Indian International School, Ahmedabad International School, Udgam School For Children Thaltej, Zebar School for Children, Anand Niketan School-Hathijan and Tripada English School-Ghatlodia. The schools in Ahmedabad city include Edunova Science Higher Secondary School and Delhi Public School.