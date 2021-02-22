Gujarat: 46 per cent turnout in municipal corporation elections, says SEC

Counting of votes for 144 wards of the six municipal corporations is scheduled on Tuesday. (File Photo/Representational)

The general elections of six municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of 46 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the final figures of voting on Monday.

Counting of votes for 144 wards of the six municipal corporations is scheduled on Tuesday.

As per the SEC figures, highest voting was recorded in Jamnagar with 53.64 per cent of the total registered voters casting their votes. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent.

In Jamnagar, among the total voters, 57.32 per cent men and 49.78 per cent women exercised their franchise, while in Ahmedabad, it was 45.90 per cent and 38.80 per cent respectively.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) witnessed 50.75per cent voting with 54.60 per cent male voters and 46.60 per cent female voters exercising their franchise.

Another municipal corporation in Saurashtra region, Bhavnagar, saw total voting of 49.47 per cent with 52.84 per cent men and 45.88 per cent women casting their votes.

In Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), close to 48 per cent (47.99) of the total voters, including 51.07 per ent men and 44.76 per cent women, casting their votes.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in South Gujarat witnessed 45.51 per cent voting where 47 per cent men and 42 per cent women voted.