Gujarat: 4 youths missing from Godhra found dead in Junagadh rivulet

While the bodies of Jignesh and Maulin were recovered from the submerged van, those of Mohit and Jigar were later fished out from the river. While the bodies of Jignesh and Maulin were recovered from the submerged van, those of Mohit and Jigar were later fished out from the river.

Four youths of Godhra taluka in Panchmahal district, who were missing since Sunday, were found dead in the early hours of Tuesday, with their van in a rivulet near Mendarda town of Junagadh district. Police said prima facie, the driver lost control and plunged the vehicle into the stream on Junagadh-Mendarda road, killing all four.

Superintendent of Police of Junagadh district, Saurabh Singh told The Indian Express that their Ecco van was lifted out of the rivulet with the help of a crane early Tuesday morning. Two bodies were trapped in the vehicle and were recovered only after the van was salvaged. “Since there was the fear of crocodiles in the stream, diving was not possible. After the day broke, the remaining two bodies were fished out,” said the SP.

The four youths have been identified as Pinakin Patel, Maulin Patel, Mohit Patel and Jigar Patel, all residents of Rampur village in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district in central Gujarat.

Police say that the four had left their home in the van on Saturday for Virpur in Rajkot district, where the famous Jalaram temple is located. However, their family members lost contact with them since the early hours of Sunday. The family members had approached local police in Panchmahal, who in turn sought the help of Junagadh district police. Junagadh police were able to trace the locations of the victims’ mobile phones to the Junagadh-Mendarda state highway on the outskirts of Junagadh city at 4:30 am on Sunday. Since then, their mobile phones had dropped off the network.

While the bodies of Jignesh and Maulin were recovered from the submerged van, those of Mohit and Jigar were later fished out from the river.

Their relatives told mediapersons that after a darshan at the Jalaram temple, the four were supposedly on their way to Somnath via Junagadh, when they met with the accident near Khadpipali village on the approach road leading to Bhatiya village. “Prima facie, they traveled almost non-stop. Due to the long drive, we suspect that the driver was sleepy, lost control and their vehicle fell into the river. No foul play is suspected at this stage, nor is the family alleging one. They were close friends,” Singh said, adding the police will seek the help of the forensic experts to examine the vehicle and ascertain how the accident happened.

After their mobile phones became unreachable, family members of the victims had been searching for them in Junagadh, along with police teams. “We were also searching in farmhouses and hotels of the district. In the meantime, the word had spread and local people also got involved. Locals first spotted the top of the car on the surface of the river. Family members of the victim then identified that it was indeed the car in which the four had left. Therefore, the crane pulled it out of the water,” said the SP.

While Pinakin was working as a clerk in pharmacy college, Maulin and Jigar were supervisors at an industrial training institute. Mohit was pursing a diploma in engineering.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App