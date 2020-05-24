Gujarat: 394 new coronavirus cases in state, 27 patients die in a day

As many as 289 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,169. (Representational Photo) As many as 289 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,169. (Representational Photo)

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad crossed the 10,000-mark and rose to 10,001 after 277 new patients were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.n The total number of cases in Gujarat stood at 13,689 after 394 tested positive Saturday, while death toll increased to 832 with 27 more deaths.

In Vadodara, among the 34 to test positive was also a 49-year-old officer of Harni unit of the Vadodara crime branch.

As many as 289 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,169.

Out of 27 Covid-19 patients who died on Saturday, 17 had comorbidities, officials said.

As many as 24 deaths were reported in Ahmedabad hospitals during the day, taking the death toll so far in the district to 669, while 206 patients were discharged from hospitals here, taking the number to 3,864. There are 5,468 active cases in the district .

Dwarka on Saturday had no active cases of Covid-19 as seven persons who were undergoing treatment at the hospital in Jamkhambhaliya were discharged. “They tested negative today for Covid-19 and were discharged. While testing at the time of discharge is not mandatory, we conducted it as all the seven patients are from Salaya, a congested town,” District Collector Narander Kumar Meena said.

Meanwhile, around three lakh industrial units have resumed operations in the state, engaging over 25 lakh workers post lockdown relaxations announced by the state government, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said on Saturday.

He said electricity consumption of these industrial units was around 82 per cent of the normal period, which was a “clear indication that industrial production is getting back to normal”.

With Inputs From PTI

