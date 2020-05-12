Gujarat: 36-year-old CISF PSI ‘commits suicide’

According to police, other CISF jawans had found the PSI lying dead with the pistol in his hand and blood coming out from his head. (Representational) According to police, other CISF jawans had found the PSI lying dead with the pistol in his hand and blood coming out from his head. (Representational)

A 36-year-old Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly committed suicide using his colleague’s official pistol at Ukai thermal power station in Tapi district on Tuesday.

According to Ukai Police, the deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, the CCTV control room incharge at Ukai thermal power station. On Tuesday afternoon, when Kumar’s colleague Shashank Jain had left control room office for a bathroom break and left his pistol on the main table, Kumar took it, police said.

Kumar then went to the toilet room near the main gate of the power station and fired a round on the right side of his forehead, police said.

Kumar's body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Kumar is survived by his wife and their five-year-old son.

Taking to the Indian Express, Ukai police sub-inpector SC Parmar said, “Ashwani Kumar hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was posted at Ukai thermal power station since the last two years. We talked to the people known to him and found that he was depressed since the last few days, which may have driven him to commit suicide.”

