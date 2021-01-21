Gujarat: 36 held for rioting during VHP procession

Those arrested belong to the both the groups that clashed in Kidana village on January 17 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) rath yatra to collect funds for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Representational)

Three days after two groups belonging to different communities clashed, leaving a migrant worker dead and several injured in Kidana village near Gandhidham town in Kutch district, ‘B’ Division police station of Gandhidham has arrested 36 people for rioting even as a fourth FIR has been registered in connection with that incident.

“We arrested 36 people yesterday in connection with the case of rioting registered after the violence in Kidana. Those who have been arrested are the people who were rounded up after the violence,” Mayur Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (east), said.

Those arrested belong to the both the groups that clashed in Kidana village on January 17 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) rath yatra to collect funds for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. “For us, who belongs to what group is not important. All that matters is that they were involved in the offence,” the SP added.

The FIR, the basis on which the arrests were made was registered by a sub-inspector of ‘B’ Division police station of Gandhidham, GB Majirana as per which violence started when leaders of the rath yatra started raising religious slogans loudly when the rath reached Masjid Chowk, a locality dominated by members of another community.

In the clashes, Arjun Sovaiya, a 30-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand, was allegedly stabbed to death and the autorickshaw he was travelling in was set on fire. The murder charge is in the FIR lodged by the auto driver Nurmamad Chavda at the same police station .

Patil, however, said no one was arrested in connection with the murder. “Investigation is going on but we are collecting more evidence. We are analysing CCTV footage and video clips recorded in phones,” said the SP.

Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police have also registered a case of murder on the basis of a complaint filed by the driver of the autorickshaw in which Sovaiya was returning to his home in Kidana from a construction site. A third case of assault was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a VHP supporter.

Meanwhile, the Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police on Wednesday booked Dharamshi Masuriya, a resident of Gandhidham, for taking out the rath yatra on January 17 without prior permission of the competent authority.

In his complaint, Kirti Gediya, sub-inspector of Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police station, stated that Masuriya had applied for permission to take out yatras and hold public meetings by VHP between January 18 and 20 to collect fund for the proposed Ram temple. However, he took out the yatra on January 17 without permission.

On the basis of Gediya’s complaint, Masuriya has been booked under IPC section 188 (violating orders issued by a public servant).