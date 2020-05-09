Gujarat: 34 child labourers rescued from saree units in Jetpur

Police inspector V K Patel of Jetpur police station said the children were all from the villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (Representational Photo) Police inspector V K Patel of Jetpur police station said the children were all from the villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (Representational Photo)

Gujarat CID (Crime) in a joint operation with Rajkot rural police, labour department officials and volunteers of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a voluntary organisation, late Thursday night, rescued 34 child labourers from two saree processing units in Jetpur of Rajkot district.

Following the raid and rescue operation, Jetpur police station registered an offence under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and IPC against two owners of the two units and two labour contractors. They have been booked for offences like child labour, wrongful confinement, unlawful compulsory labour etc.

Additional Director General of Police of CID (Crime) Anil Pratham had ordered the operation after getting an input from BBA about child labourers holed up at the two saree processing units in Jetpur.

Pratham said that after getting the input, the operation was carried out in cooperation with the local police in Jetpur. He added that the local police will now investigate the matter further.

Police inspector V K Patel of Jetpur police station said the children were all from the villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“They have been sent to a shelter home. And soon, procedure will be initiated to send them back to their respective native places. Meanwhile, the four accused have been arrested.”

A statement released by BBA’s Gujarat coordinator Sheetal Pradeep said, “.the children were working for four months at the two sari-processing factories and were promised Rs 5,000 per head-per month as salary. Investigations and statements taken from the children revealed that none of them had been paid their wages before the lockdown came into effect.”

