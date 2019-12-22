Gujarat: 3 labourers die as wall collapses in Paltiana town

The Town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under the debris. (Representational) The Town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under the debris. (Representational)

Three labourers were killed and two others injured after they were buried under debris of a wall which suddenly collapsed while they were razing an old building of a dharmashala (inn) in the temple town, Palitana in Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 9 am when five labourers were demolishing an old building— Arisa Bhuvan Jain Dharmashalal on Taleti Road in Palitana town. The Town police said that Faruk Deraiya (55), his son Tausif (35) and three other labourers were buried under the debris.

“The labourers were manually demolishing the building which, we are told, was around 100 years old. While the labourers were removing a steel girder in the structure, one the walls of the building gave up. Three labourers were buried under the debris, while two others were hit by falling wall. Two labourers died on the spot and the third one succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhavnagar city,” Palitana town police inspector NM Chaudhari told The Indian Express.

The victims were identified as Faruk Deraiya, his son Tausif and Sukha Khasiya (30). Police said that while Faruk and Tausif were residents of Palitana’s Gariyadhar Road, Khisadiya was a resident of Bhadavav village of Palitana taluka in Bhavnagar district. “The father-son due died on the spot while the third labourer, Khasiya died in hospital. Two other labourers escaped with minor injuries,” Chaudhari said, adding that Faruk had been contracted by the dharmashala administration to raze the old building so that a new one could be constructed in its place.

Palitana town police have registered a case of accidental deaths in this regard and initiated further investigation.

