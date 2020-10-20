Gujarat: 3 held over Garba ‘violating’ Covid rules

Umargam police constable Jayram Desai then lodged an offence against the trio under IPC section 188 and GPA section 135 and arrested them. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested for organising a Garba event in violation of government rules in Daheri village of Umargam taluka on Sunday night.

The state government, on October 9, said that it would not allow any type of Garba anywhere in the state during Navratri in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and that people could install idols in public and worship it maintaining social distance norms.

Umargam police team were on night patrol in the village when they found several people playing garba on Jawahar street in the village. When they asked for permission, the organisers – Bharat Suryavanshi, Kishor Mayavanshi and Naresh Mayavanshi – failed to show police permit for the event.

Umargam police constable Jayram Desai then lodged an offence against the trio under IPC section 188 and GPA section 135 and arrested them.

Umargam police inspector J G Dabhi said, “The government has banned commercial or traditional street Garbas in the state for the current year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers blatantly violated the rule and also didn’t seek police permission. We have registered offence against the three organisers.”

Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala said, “We have directed all our police teams in the district to visit each and every village and check whether such Garba events are being held or not. Legal action will be taken against those flouting norms.” They were later released on bail.

Gandhinagar man arrested with MDMA worth Rs 7.4L

Ahmedabad: A 24-year-old youth in Gandhinagar was arrested with 151 tablets of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 7.4 lakh on Monday.

According to police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gandhinagar police held Rushik Dave (24), a resident of sector 2C in Gandhinagar, with 74.75 grams of MDMA in the form of 151 tablets.

“Based on specific input, the accused was found with the narcotics in his car outside his residence. He has revealed to us that he was given the MDMA tablets by one Nihal Salvi who stays in Motera of Ahmedabad. We have booked a case of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against both Dave and Salvi at sector 7 police station. Salvi is absconding,” said a police officer of Gandhinagar SOG team. ENS

