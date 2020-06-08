Gujarat: 3 detained for looting truck drivers, dressed as women

A recent case was registered on May 29, when around five truck drivers on the way from Vadodara to Bhavnagar alleged that they were looted at knife point by robbers dressed as women. (Representational) A recent case was registered on May 29, when around five truck drivers on the way from Vadodara to Bhavnagar alleged that they were looted at knife point by robbers dressed as women. (Representational)

The Anand Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in looting truck drivers on highways and detained three of its members on Sunday. Three others are still on the run.

The accused allegedly dressed up as women, lured the truck drivers into isolated places, beat them up, undressed them, tied their hands and legs with their own clothes and looted them of cash, mobile phones and other valuables. The accused will be arrested after Covid-19 testing.

A recent case was registered on May 29, when around five truck drivers on the way from Vadodara to Bhavnagar alleged that they were looted at knife point by robbers dressed as women. The offence registered was against unknown accused then.

According to the police, the gang has also confessed to have committed a similar crime three months ago when they looted a truck driver of Rs 1,43,000, including his phone, cash, a chain that he was wearing. “They have confessed to committing several other similar crimes as well, which is still under investigation. We are tracking down all the cases and ascertaining if any FIR was registered,” said HB Chauhan, police inspector, Anand LCB.

Revealing the modus operandi of the accused, Chauhan added, “Apart from looting truck drivers, their modus operandi also involved puncturing tyres of vehicles of persons travelling alone. Then they would offer help, and would take the persons to stranded places in the farms, beat them up and loot them,”

The main accused in the case, Jamal Dawood, was also arrested in a case of loot with murder by the Kutch police earlier and was recently released from jail, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.