Gujarat: 3 dead in house collapse in Panchmahals

Three persons of a family died in a house collapse in Kanjipani village of Jambughoda Taluka of Panchmahals district after heavy rain lashed the area on Sunday evening.

Four persons of the family got trapped under the debris of the house built under the Sardar Awas Yojana in the village, of which three lost their lives, including a five-year-old.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening, when the taluka received 4 inches heavy rain. According to local officials, the house collapsed some time after 8pm, crushing three of the four family members – 65-year-old woman, 35-year-old man and a five-year-old child. The fire officials rescued the fourth female member of the house from under the debris.

The Jambughoda police station has registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for autopsy.

In another incident, three houses partially collapsed in Vadodara city on Monday when the city recorded 2 inches of rain. While one house collapsed near Kalupura area, another collapsed in Jubileebaug area.

A 58-year-old man, who was trapped under the debris in the second incident, was rescued by the fire officials. He is undergoing treatment for minor injuries at the SSG hospital.

A third unoccupied house also collapsed in the Ghadiyalipol area of the city. No casualty was reported in any of the three incidents.

The houses were in a dilapidated condition and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation had served notices to occupants to evict the premises as it was ‘hazardous’ but no action had been initiated.

While most parts of Vadodara remained waterlogged following overnight rain, Padra taluka received the highest rainfall of 5 inches until 8 am on Monday morning.

