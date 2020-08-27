Gujarat: 3 arrested for duping graduates of Rs 1 crore by promising jobs

The police declared two other accused as absconding and launched a hunt for them. (Representational)

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly duping 54 graduates of Rs 1 crore by promising them jobs in the Indian Railways.

The police also seized several forged documents of the railways, fake identity cards as well as a box full of fake rubber stamps of various railway departments used by the group. The police declared two other accused as absconding and launched a hunt for them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police AV Rajgaur, who headed the raid conducted at the premises of a rented office being used by the accused at OP Road in the city, said that the SOG had received a tip-off about the prime accused, Tushar Purohit, running a fake railways job racket.

“In June 2019, Purohit had organised a similar racket and fleeced unsuspecting graduates of Rs 36 lakh by promising posting in different railways departments. He was arrested by the SOG and subsequently released on bail by the court. We had specific information that this man has once again begun trapping graduates. Before they could decamp with the money they collected, we raided their makeshift office and busted them,” Rajgaur said.

Purohit, a native of Rajpipla in Narmada, is said to be aware about the processes by which the railways conducts its recruitments and therefore, graduates would fall for the application process explained by the gang.

Purohit had joined hands with Dilip Solanki, a resident of Goghamba in Panchmahals and Vadodara resident Kaushal Parekh –both of whom enticed graduates desperate to get government jobs. Police said both Solanki and Parekh would find aspiring applicants from Central and South Gujarat and win over their confidence before duping each candidate of Rs 70,000 to Rs 5 lakh, depending on the job posting promised.

“Solanki also worked in a few hotels in Delhi and through his contacts, he would arrange rooms in Jaipur, Delhi and other cities to conduct mock exams for the so called vacant post. Thereafter, they would ask the candidates to pay the money to be able to assure their job and issue bogus appointment letters on forged railways documents,” Rajgaur said.

The police have said that the three accused have confessed to have collected Rs 1 crore in the latest scam. The SOG has launched a hunt to nab two other accomplices from Delhi, who are suspected to have links in the railway department.

