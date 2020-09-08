Gujarat: 277 workers test positive, construction firm gets Rs 1-crore notice

The AMC, in a press note, also mentioned that the testing and treatment costs are being completely borne by the AMC and the penalty amount shall go towards treatment of Covid-19 patients by the urban local body. (File)

After 277 labourers tested Covid-19 positive from two construction sites managed by PSP Projects, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday issued show-cause notice for flouting social distancing and other Covid-19 norms.

The urban local body has given the construction company three days to respond to the showcase notice as to why should they not be penalised Rs1 crore for flouting the norms to be followed with respect to construction sites, as was framed in an office order dated August 13.

The order stipulated social distancing norms as well as appointing a Covid-19 coordinator at the site, who will be deemed responsible for adherence to measures to avoid contracting the virus.

The two sites are at IIM-Ahmedabad, with the labourers living in quarters fixed at the GMDC ground near Vastrapur, and second at a mall construction site in Thaltej. When these sites were visited by AMC officials in person, it was observed that social distancing was not maintained, personal hygiene was not followed and no Covid-19 coordinator was appointed, thus putting the health of the workers at risk.

Testing teams from two urban health centres at Bodakdev and Thaltej were sent at the two sites respectively and rapid antigen tests were conducted for 1,050 of the workers. With 277 positive cases, the test positivity of the two sites combined stand at a whopping 26 per cent.

The AMC, in a press note, also mentioned that the testing and treatment costs are being completely borne by the AMC and the penalty amount shall go towards treatment of Covid-19 patients by the urban local body.

