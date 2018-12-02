Gujarat: ‘Fed up’, families of three dead 26/11 fishermen seek CM nod to kill self

The family members of three fishermen, presumed to have been killed by Pakistani terrorists who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, 10 years ago, have threatened to commit suicide if their demands of Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job are not met by the state government.

In a memorandum to Navsari District Collector on Saturday, the families sought “permission” to commit suicide from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, saying that their demands have not been met despite several petitions and reminders to the government.

“We have been fighting to get compensation for the last 10 years and yet nothing has happened. We have made several representations to each and every district collector of Navsari, seeking their help. But till now nothing has come out in our favour. We are struggling hard and there is nobody to help us financially. Now, we are fed up with such regular reminders to the state government and the Central government. So, we have decided to put an end to our lives,” Damyanti Tandel, wife of one of the fishermen, told The Sunday Express on Saturday.

Her husband, Balwant Tandel, was one of the three Navsari fishermen onboard MV Kuber that was hijacked by by terrorists from Pakistan in Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast near Porbandar. The other two fishermen from Navsari whose bodies were never found and are presumed to be dead are Natwar Rathod and Mukesh Rathod.

“In the memorandum to the Collector and addressed to Chief Minister Rupani, we have demanded that the government should give us permission in written to commit suicide if they fail to give us compensation amount and government job to a single family member of the three fishermen. We will wait for some time, and if no reply comes from the government, we will commit suicide and the government will be responsible for it,” said Damyanti.

She was accompanied by her son Umesh and Natwar Rathod’s widow Dharmishta and advocate Kanu Sukhadiya of SEVA NGO that has been helping the families in getting the compensation.