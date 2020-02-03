Gujarat: 21-yr-old man held for ‘abducting’ girl in Amreli

According to police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Mehta (31), a worker employed at a diamond polishing factory in Amreli. (Representational Image) According to police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Mehta (31), a worker employed at a diamond polishing factory in Amreli. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Amreli on Sunday and rescued the girl.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Mehta (31), a worker employed at a diamond polishing factory in Amreli.

The girl had reportedly gone missing on December 17, 2019 following which an FIR was lodged at the local police station in Amreli against unknown person under IPC sections 362 and 366 for abduction and abduction of a woman to compel her for marriage respectively, along with sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The girl was allegedly abducted by the accused almost two months ago and a FIR was also lodged in this matter. On Saturday night, a patrolling team found the accused and the girl at Amreli bus station and arrested the man. The girl was later handed over to her parents,” said a senior officer at the local police station.

