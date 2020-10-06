Gujarat: 20 LRD aspirants protest outside BJP HQ

LRD candidates protest outside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar before the arrival of Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Around 20 male Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) job aspirants, on Monday, held a brief protest outside Gujarat state BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam when Union minister Smriti Irani arrived there for her scheduled visit.

The LRD candidates sat outside the headquarters for a brief period while holding placards seeking justice in the recruitment of LRD held in 2018-19.

The LRD male job aspirants have been protesting after Gujarat government, in February this year, announced over 2,000 supernumerary posts for women in the LRD recruitment following protests by women from different communities over a general resolution (GR) of August 2018 on women’s reservation.

The male job aspirants are demanding similar supernumerary posts in the recruitment for men also to bring not only gender equality, but also a balance of 33% female and 67% male candidates in any government recruitment. They say that as per a 2014 General Resolution, Gujarat government has to maintain the ratio of 33% female and 67% male candidates in any government recruitment.

One of the protesters, Sendhaji Thakor (28) from Vadnagar of Mehsana district, said, “We came to know that Smriti Irani was to arrive there (Shree Kamalam). So, we went there to register our protest for justice. We left the place after protesting for a brief period.”

