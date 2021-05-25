Gujarat: 20 held after ASP, 6 cops hurt in mob attack

Police have, so far, identified 47 people from both the communities and booked them under IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder, 148 for rioting, 333 for assaulting officer to deter them from duty and 338 for causing grievous hurt with rash act.

TWENTY PEOPLE have been apprehended after seven police personnel, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), were injured in a mob attack at Navabandar port area of Gir Somnath. The police team was deputed at the spot to defuse a clash between more than 2,000 men from two fishermen communities, police said Monday.

According to the police, the altercation broke out around 3 pm on Sunday near Navabandar rickshaw stand in the port area when two groups of fishermen, belonging to different communities, traded blows over collision of two fishing boats at a jetty in the village.

A police response team, headed by ASP Om Prakash Jat, that reached the spot had resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd armed with swords, iron rods, glass bottles and stones. However, some rioters attacked the police team leaving seven, including ASP Om Prakash Jat, PSIs Ketan Parmar and HV Chudasma, woman Assistant Sub Inspector Kanchan, constables Sandeep Solanki, Prakash Chavda and Raju Gadhiya, injured.

A complaint submitted by PSI Ketan Parmar stated: “Around 3 pm, we were told about a clash between two communities at Navabandar Marine Port area. On reaching the spot, we saw rioters armed with swords, iron rods, glass bottles and stone, assaulting each other. Tear gas shells were fired in response to disperse the crowd. However, the mob started attacking us.”

All the injured police personnel were rushed to different hospitals for treatment, the complaint stated.

Superintendent of Police, Gir Somnath, Rahul Tripathi said, “We have apprehended 20 people till now for their involvement in the attack on the police team. Further investigation is on in the case.”

Following the clash, a large police team comprising personnel from three nearby police stations at Una, Gir Gadhada and Kodinar, as well as from the local crime branch and special operations group, had rushed to control the mob, police said.

“The first team, which responded to the situation, was small compared to the massive crowd that had gathered during the clash. However, it was only due to the timely intervention of this team that we were able to push back the rioters and prevent serious incidents such as death or critical injuries to people,” the SP said.

Primary investigation, meanwhile, has indicated that the clash broke out after two boats parked at Navi Jeti area belonging to fishermen of two different communities had an accident. “Over 2,000 men from the two communities had assembled and started clashing,” Parmar said in the complaint.

Police have, so far, identified 47 people from both the communities and booked them under IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder, 148 for rioting, 333 for assaulting officer to deter them from duty and 338 for causing grievous hurt with rash act.