Gujarat: 2 killed as unseasonal rain lashes Saurashtra-Kutch

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in districts of Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar and Kutch on Monday.

Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning as unseasonal rain brought by a depression in Arabian Sea continued for the second day on Sunday in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Kutch districts on Monday.

Bharat Ahir, a resident of Dhori village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch, died after being hit by lightning while he was out grazing his cattle on Sunday. Another woman, identified as Savita Agechaniya died in a similar way when she was on her way back home from her agricultural farm in Mandarki village of Maliya taluka of Morbi district, Morbi district disaster control room said.

Unseasonal rain was reported from Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar districts on Sunday. Rajkot city was hit by thunderstorm in the evening. Rain was also reported from Jasdan, Vinchhiya and Padadhari talukas of Rajkot district. Unseasonal rain was reported from Morbi, Junagadh and Bhavnagar districts too and some parts of Kutch. Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar district too was lashed by rain accompanied by gusty winds. There were reports of unseasonal rain in Jamnagar also.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in districts of Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar and Kutch on Monday. “Heavy rain is very likely at isolated paces in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar and Kutch. Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in all the districts of Saurashtra and Kutch,” the IMD forecast stated.

The unseasonal rainfall reported over Saurashtra, north Gujarat and a few places in south Gujarat is attributed to a depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move nearly westwards during Monday and Tuesday and weaken gradually thereafter, the IMD forecast further read.

The unseasonal showers come at a time when harvest of groundnut and fodder crops is in progress.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.