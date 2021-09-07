Gujarat: 2 die of toxic gases inside sewage station chamber

A technician and his supervisor were asphyxiated after falling into a chamber of a sewage pumping station near the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation’s (GSRTC) bus station in Gandhidham town of Kutch district on Monday.

Police said Guru Nanhe Prasad (20), a native of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, and Mukesh Chavda (30), a resident of Bhimasar village in Anjar taluka of Kutch district, were fixing a piece of pipeline in a chamber of a sewage pumping station when the accident took place.

“The two were fixing a pipeline when Guru Nanhe Prasad slipped and fell into the chamber filled with sewage water. Chavda jumped in to save Prasad. However, both of them started gasping for breath due to the presence of toxic gases in the chamber. Other men who were present at the site hauled them out and rushed them to Ram Baug Hospital where the doctors pronounced both dead,” said SN Karangiya, inspector of ‘B’ Division police station in Gandhidham.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and NI Barato, sub-inspector of ‘B’ Division police station, is probing the case.