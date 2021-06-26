Gujarat: 18-year-old held for ‘sending abusive messages’ to woman on social media

The woman alleged that the person had sent her abusive messages on Facebook and posted her morphed photographs on social media.

Surat police cybercrime branch officials Friday arrested an 18-year-old engineering student for allegedly sending abusive messages to a 26-year-old woman on social media and posting her morphed photographs on it.

In a complaint lodged with Surat city cybercrime branch on June 22, the woman had said that she received a friend request in Facebook from an unknown person which she accepted. Later she started chatting with him. The woman alleged that the person had sent her abusive messages on Facebook and posted her morphed photographs on social media.

Acting on the complaint, the cybercrime police found the social media account to be fake, and traced its user — an 18-year-old youth from Porbandar, who is a third year Electrical Engineering Diploma student.

Police brought the accused to Surat and later arrested him Friday night, under IPC sections 500, 504, and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Surat city cyber crime branch police inspector T R Chaudhary said, “Of late, we have been receiving several complaints on photos being morphed on social media accounts. People should avoid accepting friend requests from unknown persons on such platforms.”