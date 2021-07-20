Gujarat: 18 GAIMS students still in hospital with flu-like symptoms, says COO

On Sunday evening, the COO said that 46 students were admitted to the GK General Hospital attached to the GAIMS medical college with flu-like symptoms, including sore throats, cold, cough and fever.

Out of 46 students of the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS), Bhuj, who were admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms, 18 are still under treatment while the rest have been discharged, chief operating officer (COO) of the institute said.

“The number of students undergoing treatment has come down to 18 as some of the students were discharged today after their condition improved,” Dr Shardul Chaurashia, COO of GAIMS, said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the COO said that 46 students were admitted to the GK General Hospital attached to the GAIMS medical college with flu-like symptoms, including sore throats, cold, cough and fever. He had said that of the 46, around 20 were discharged by Sunday evening.

The hospitalisation of students had come in the backdrop of students’ complaint that water being supplied in college hostels was contaminated.

Asked about the photos posted by a students’ union on Twitter on the purported contaminated water and students in hospital, GAIMS dean Dr AN Ghosh said that the institute does not recognise that Twitter account.

“GAIMS does not have a students union. We have a students’ council with its president, vice-president and secretary elected by GAIMS students. But council elections could not be held in the past two years as students were not attending physical classes due to Covid-19. As of now, there is official representative of students and the said Twitter account is not official voice of students,” Dr Ghosh told The Indian Express.

While Dr Chaurashia said that the college administration was “talking” to three to four students about the water issue, the dean said that the students’ council election was in progress. “Tomorrow is the last day for filing of nominations and hopefully, we will have a new students’ council by July 25,” said the dean.

GAIMS is the first private medical college set up under the public-private-partnership between government of Gujarat and Adani Education and Research Foundation (AERF), the company social responsibility arm of Adani Group. Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group is also head of AERF.

The college administration told the media on Sunday that around 900 students, including interns, living in the hostels are facing shortage of water as the supply of Narmada water to the campus was irregular and insufficient, and therefore, water was being supplied from tubewells that has high iron content. The administration added said that it had started supplying water to the hostels through tankers and that a water filtration plant would be installed soon.

Vatsal, a first year MBBS student of GAIMS told the media on Sunday evening that the administration had assured them of resolving the issue of contaminated water. “They have assured us that we will get clean water though tankers within 24 hours and that a filtration plant will be set up within 30 days,” Vatsal said adding he was hospitalised on Saturday morning along with other students.